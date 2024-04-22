‘World’s Deadliest’ Creature Waking Up, Ready To Attack New Yok

&#8216;World&#8217;s Deadliest&#8217; Creature Waking Up, Ready To Attack New Yok

Getty Images

The "world's deadliest" creature is waking up and ready to swarm New York.

This is the time of year when animals wake up, but you might be shocked by what's been called the "world's deadliest animal" by the CDC.

World's Deadliest Creature Ready to Invade New York State

The mosquito is the "world's deadliest animal," according to the CDC.

Diseases Spread By Mosquitoes

New York State has over 70 mosquito species.

According to health experts from the Empire State, diseases spread by mosquitoes In New York State include:

  • West Nile Virus
  • Zika virus
  • Chikungunya
  • Dengue Fever
  • Malaria
  • Eastern Equine Encephalitis

A bite from a West Nile Virus-infected mosquito can cause serious illness, and in some cases, death, officials say.

Although a person's chances of getting sick are small, those aged 50 and older are at the highest risk for serious illness.

"World's Deadliest Animal" Wakes Up Across New York

New York State health officials confirmed mosquitoes are most active in New York from April through October.

New York State 1 Of America's Mosquito Prone States

New York State ranked in the top 4 on the list from Insuranks which ranked the 10 hotspots in America for mosquitoes.

Only Florida, Louisana and South Dakota have more mosquitoes, according to the report.

Orkin recently ranked New York City third, for the second straight year, in the Top 50 Mosquito Cities

A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.
