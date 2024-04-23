Speed Limit Decrease In New York Confirmed In State Budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed a speed limit decrease as part of the historic state budget.

Some drivers in New York will have to slow down.

New York City Speed Limit Lowered

Gov. Hochul confirmed the passing of "Sammy's Law" which will allow New York City to lower its speed limit to 20 miles per hour.

"Sammy's Law" is named after a Brooklyn boy, 12-year-old Sammy Cohen Eckstein. In 2013, he was fatally hit by a van when he went to retrieve a soccer ball.

Since his death, which New York lawmakers called "tragic and preventable death," over 2,220 people, including around 100 children, have been killed in traffic violence in New York City, according to New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal who sponsored the bill.

The law will lower the speed limit in the five boroughs from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour.

Historic New York State Budget Passed

The speed limit change in New York City is one of the many changes coming to New York State after lawmakers passed the $237 billion budget.

The budget also includes a "critical lifeline" to help save very popular bars and restaurants across New York State.

Below are more highlights of the 2025 budget in New York State.

