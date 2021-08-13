The good news is that there is still time to do things with the kids before they head back to school. The not-so-great news, they have to go back to school.

I love a good water park and we are fortunate to have a place like Splash Down in our area, but where can you go that is a fairly easy drive from the Hudson Valley, that also is a top-rated water park? Here are a few from a recent Top 20 list ranking the best of the best in the United States, which are less than 2 1/2 hours from here:

Camelbeach Mountain Water Park (Tannersville, Pennsylvania). Ticket prices start at $45, depending on what type of experience you want. For instance, they also have cabanas to rent. There are activities for kids of all ages.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor (Jackson, New Jersey). Ok, maybe that is closer to 2 1/2 hours, but there are so many things for kids to do here. Season passes, right now will cost you about $60. Yep, season passes.

Splish Splash (Calverton, New York), Ok, this is in Long Island, but I went to google maps, it is 2 hours 26 mins from Poughkeepsie. I had to include this because of the reviews and that season passes are $70.

Not on the Top list, but worth the drive, Hershey Park Water Park. It really is about 4 hours away, depending on where you live in the HV, but in addition to the Park, go check out the big (HUGE) Bass Pro Shops near the park. You and your kids will love it.

Last but not least, we have to mention Splash Down. Easy to get to and the kids love it. Plus they have options like the wave pool and you can rent cabana's, etc.

Which is your favorite water park? Do you make trips pretty regularly? Or are you once a year and then done? Tell us on the app.

20 Photos That Perfectly Describe The Wild Ride That Was This Past School Year

Tour New York Renaissance Faire The New York Renaissance Faire is one of the Hudson Valley's most favorite Summer traditions. The excitement can not be captured in pictures but these photos will at least give you some idea of what to expect. Lords, Ladies and merriment of all kinds awaits for the person who attends this festival of fun and frolic as you can see in these photos taken by Hudson Valley photographer Chuck Merrihew.