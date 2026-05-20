New Yorkers Told To Avoid Some Travel As Ebola Spreads

New Yorkers are now told not to travel "for any reason" to several locations.

New Yorkers are told not to travel to certain locations because of the growing Ebola outbreak.

Travel Warnings For Ebola Outbreak Areas

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The State Department is now warning against travel to Uganda, the Congo and South Sudan "for any reason."

The department also recommended that people "reconsider travel" to Rwanda. Foreign passport holders are restricted from entering the U.S. if they have been in Uganda, the Congo or South Sudan in the last three weeks.

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Top Leaders Very Concerned Over Ebola Outbreak

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The head of the World Health Organization is expressing concerns over an Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus says that he is deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic. The World Health Organization has declared the current outbreak a public health emergency.

One American has tested positive for the virus, while six others are being watched. The suspected death toll has risen to more than 130.

The CDC says it is deploying resources to the two African countries, including surveillance, contract tracing, and lab testing.

President Donald Trump Also Concerned About Ebola

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President Donald Trump also says he's "concerned" about Ebola. His comments at the White House on Monday came after an American tested positive for the virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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