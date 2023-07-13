Many of the local parks and trails in Orange and Rockland Counties were damaged by the storm that roared through the Hudson Valley this past Sunday. As some of the roads re-open partially, there are a few places that are still assessing the damage.

The latest spot on the list who is trying to figure out what it will take to rebuild is the Black Rock Forest. Flooding on Sunday hit them hard. They were in the path of the rain and swelling streams which decided to rearrange not only a few paths but also a build or two.

Black Rock Forest Closed Due to Storm Damage in Cornwall, New York

Since the storms rolled through on Sunday, July 12, 2023, The Black Rock Forest has been accessing the damage to the area that makes up the forest and the building that is used for storage and work. Each they are posting new photos and word on their progress to clear up after the line of storms that came through leaving many of our Hudson Valley Parks and roadways closed.

The Black Rock posted Tuesday on social media that they were actually out trying to locate their tools and materials that were washing downstream during the worst of the storm. They have received help with the clean-up but they are going to need more than just man-power.

We would like to send out a big thank you to all from Cornwall who came out to help us here on Monday: Fire Chief Pat Hines, Highway & Sanitation Superintendent Tom Gschwind, Town Supervisor Josh Wojehowski, Building & Fire Inspector John Hand, Quality Towing and Auto Body’s Michael Bigg, Jr. Your crew and equipment made a big difference for us while dealing with the damage to our workshop and loss of our lumber barn. (Black Rock Forest via Facebook)

It appears from the photos they have shared that Black Rock lost a few footbridges and a building or two in the storm. There is more information available on the website - blackrockforest.org including the fact that the main entrance and parking lot are currently closed. You can make a donation to help by clicking here.

