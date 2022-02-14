I feel like ever since the COVID pandemic hit us two years ago this March, the evening fundraising events have been few and far between. Hopefully, in 2022 we will see galas and evenings of giving start to return to our social calendars. Nature on Ice is a great start to this trend.

A night of fundraising and fun for adults at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum (HHNM) in Cornwall New York. Nature on Ice will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 4 PM to 6 PM to honor the staff of HHNM.

Nature on Ice in Cornwall, New York

This late afternoon party on ice features an ice bar with wine, beer, and warm drinks from an open bar. There will be hors d'oeuvres and a live ice carving demonstration with local artist Bill Bywater. The purpose of Nature on Ice is to celebrate and honor the HHNM education staff.

The Nature Museum’s education staff – the Preschool Teachers and Environmental Educators – are the backbone of this organization. Every year they help hundreds of children establish a connection to nature, planting the seeds of future environmental ethics in each of them. (HHNM via Facebook)

This entire event will be held outdoors so dress for the weather. There will be fire pits and heaters. This is an adult-only event. This is a ticketed event with prices starting at $75 per person. The event will be held at the Outdoor Discovery Center 100 Muser Drive in Cornwall. You can order tickets online at HHNM.org or by calling Jessica Oliveri at (845) 534-5506 ext 215.

Hudson Highland Nature Museum offers year-round programs which focus on environmental education for all ages. Their mission is to develop responsible caretakers of the natural world.

Plan a 2022 trip to a National Park