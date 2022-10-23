In my opinion, no town does Halloween quite the way New Paltz does, I think it could give Salem, Massachusettes a run for its money. The annual parade is amazing, the night of 100 pumpkins is a must see and old of the oldest neighborhoods in America is back this year offering Trick or Treating. October 31st, 2022 in New Paltz New York is going to be the place to be.

Over the last few years, thanks to COVID and a few other situations Halloween traditions in New Paltz have had to take a back seat but not this year. This year everything is back in full swing, even the parade has found a new route.

Trick or Treating on Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz, NY

People wondered where the Annual New Paltz Halloween parade would end due to the fact that the fire department had moved out of the village. It was always the landing place for goodies and Halloween fun after the hauntingly great fun trek down Main Street from the New Paltz Middle School in the annual New Paltz Halloween Parade.

So where will all the ghosts and goblins land this time? The answer is Historic Huguenot Street which may be where you want to start your Halloween festivities that day. Historic Huguenot Street is back this year with pre-parade Trick or Treating from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Children and families can trick or treat at the historic homes. Please register so they can make sure to have enough goodies for everyone.

New Route for the New Paltz Halloween Parade

Then it is uptown to the New Paltz Middle School for the parade which will take its usual route until it gets to the corner of North Front Street where this year it will take a right and head to Huguenot Street where the New Paltz Rotary Club will be waiting across from the DuBois Fort Visitor Center with candy bars and apples.

Post-parade fun will go from 6:30 to 7:30 PM with live music, and Halloween photos there will even be food trucks on hand for all the hungry little monsters that have walked up an appetite. All of this will happen thanks to Historic Huguenot Street, The Village of New Paltz, The Town of New Paltz, and the New Paltz Rotary Club.

New Paltz Bakery's Night of 100 Pumpkins

And as if that isn't enough you will also be able to enjoy the return of the Bakery's Night of 100 Pumpkins. It too has moved to Historic Huguenot Street (HHS). The Pumpkins will be on display up and down Huguenot street for all to admire. You are encouraged to enter a pumpkin in the display. For information on how to do that click here and scroll to the bottom of the page.

