Wappingers, NY SFX Makeup Artist Goes All Out For 31 Days of Halloween
Halloween is just around the corner and one Hudson Valley makeup artist is going all out to celebrate.
Wappingers native Jamielyn Boldrin made headlines in 2021 when her photos and TikToks went viral of her spooky-yet-charming Halloween SFX makeup videos. Well with the chill in the air and a few days left until Halloween we checked in with Boldrin to see what she was up to this spooky season.
And wouldn't you know it, she's doing the '31 Days of Halloween Makeup Challenge.' We caught her just in time to hear about her favorite looks and how her style has changed in the last year.
Boldrin tells us:
Last year a lot of my looks were me trying to re-create another look people have already done and it was stressful because I NEEDED them to look exact, this time around I have been letting my creative juices flow and doing all of the looks my way and how I want to interpret the character or theme and I am very happy with the results so far.
So far for 2022, Boldrin has created looks like the Bent-Neck Lady from Haunting of Hill House, Regan from The Exorcist and, my personal favorite, The Nun. Boldrin has her favorites too, like the Chucky look she recently posted, but it's hard for her to pick a favorite since she's posting every single day.
@morbidandhorrid The ✝️NUN✝️ . @mehronmakeup : paradise paints/tooth fx @elli_j_beauty : smoke palette @spirithalloween : nun costume @maccosmetics : brushstroke @elfcosmetics : camo concealer @jeffreestarcosmetics : Weirdo . #thenun#sfxmakeup#theconjuring#nunmakeup#halloweenmakeup#mehronmakeup#spirithalloween#creativemakeup#bodypaint#31daysofhalloween#31daysofhalloweenmakeup♬ original sound - Kathryn Denny