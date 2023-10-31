Check Out These Jaw Dropping Dutchess County Halloween Displays

I don't know about you, but I feel like the Hudson Valley stepped up big time when it comes to Halloween decorations this year.

If you're in the Dutchess County area and looking to check out some amazing Halloween displays, head out to Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park!

Haunted Hyde Park Front Lawn

Lynn Ferris tells us that years ago she had a "big Halloween display in Poughkeepsie at my previous home on Kingston Avenue." She adds that on Halloween night they would get anywhere between 200 to 300 kids and it was a blast.

4 years ago, after she moved to Hyde Park, she started setting up her display again but no one knew they moved. Ferris says:

This year I decided to tell everyone on the Hyde Park Facebook page, and now I think we'll get quite a few people.

We've seen some photos of Lynn's setup and we think Hudson Valley Halloween fans would be missing out if they didn't visit this year. You can visit the Ferris Halloween display on Halloween from 4 pm until 9 pm at 1089 Violet Ave in Hyde Park (Lynn suggests parking next door at 1085 Violet Ave.)

In the meantime here's a little sneak peek at what to expect:

Something about floating creatures always freaks me out. Farris must have tapped into my biggest fears with this addition to her display:

You can learn more about Lynn's previous displays on her Kingston Avenue website.

Spooky Sutton Park Road in Poughkeepsie, New York

Arlene Maier-Perugini of Poughkeepsie New York reached to us and shared that her family has been working hard on decking out their lawn with Halloween decor for all to enjoy.

You can tell the Maier-Perugini family put a lot of time and spooky ideas into their display this year and while Arlene tell us the photos don't do her display justice we have to say they nailed the Halloween spooky season vibe.

41 Sutton Park Road in Poughkeepsie will be lit up and ready for all the trick-or-treaters to experience for themselves.

These decorations make for the ultimate trick-or-treating Halloween experience.

Another house turning heads in Poughkeepsie? 45 Kerr Road (across from Oak Grove Elementary School) they've been welcoming guests all October long and will be handing out candy on Halloween night:

