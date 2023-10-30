Upstate New York Poison Center Issues Halloween Warnings

The Upstate New York Poison Center is warning Empire State parents about the dangers of Halloween.

With Halloween on Tuesday, the Upstate New York Poison Center reminds all to watch out for "potential poisoning."

"Potential Poisoning For Halloween In New York State

“Of the nearly 200 cases on Halloween night which were called into our Helpline in 2022, the majority of calls were for pain medicines and toys,” Upstate New York Poison Center Assistant Medical Director Sarah Mahonski stated in a press release. “Examples of hazards for children under five include glow sticks, light-up lipstick, and toys like slime. Remind kids not to bite into glow sticks or take any medication not prescribed to them.”

The Upstate New York Poison Center issued the following warnings.

Pick Candy Wisely

"Choose commercially packaged, unopened, and reputable-brand candies, avoid homemade treats, and always supervise young children to ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween," officials state.

Beware Of Glow Sticks

It's "best" not to chew or break open a glow stick.

The exposed liquid could cause a stinging or burning sensation.

Check Makeup Labels

Most makeup is considered non-toxic but may cause irritation or an allergic reaction to a child’s skin. Test face paint on a small portion of skin first to be sure it is safe for face use, especially for children. Always avoid the eye area.

Don't use old, expired makeup, or makeup from last Halloween.

Battery Warning

Make sure the batteries on any flashing jewelry are not exposed

If your child swallows the battery you should call 911 right away. These batteries can cause very bad internal injuries if ingested.

The Upstate New York Poison Center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-222-1222.

