‘Dangerous’ Hudson Valley Drug Dealer Busted Trying To Flee New York, PD

An alleged Hudson Valley drug dealer who sells deadly drugs was caught as he tried to flee the area.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force is announcing the arrest of a drug dealer who planned a trip to Florida.

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force has been investigating the sale of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs in the Poughkeepsie, Hyde Park, and surrounding areas.

This investigation led to the Drug Task Force "identifying a person directly connected to the distribution of fentanyl in Dutchess County," officials say.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed that 22-year-old Beacon resident Jose Cruz was taken into custody at a Hyde Park apartment on Monday. The City of Beacon man was caught in the Town of Hyde Park near Saint Peters School on Violet Avenue.

Beacon Man Arrested Before Going to Miami, Florida

During the investigation of Cruz, police learned he was sent to leave for Miami, Florida on the day of his arrest, making it a "priority" to find him before he left New York.

Cruz was arrested after several alleged drug deals with undercover officers. He was charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police note several other charges are pending.

Fentanyl, Cocaine, Guns Found In Dutchess County, New York Home.

During a search warrant at Cruz’s home officers found a large amount of fentanyl, cocaine as well as an illegal gun and a loaded magazine of ammunition.

Cruz was sent to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

"Fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Dutchess County and it, with other dangerous drugs continue to affect all members of our community every day in some way," the Dutcess County Drug Task Force stated in a press release.

