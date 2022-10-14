Popular Pine Bush Restaurant Goes to the Birds Sunday

With all the wildlife we have in the Hudson Valley it is nice to know that we have people that help us understand the various animals that share our yards and trails. So many of them make sure they get out to places where we spend our weekends so that we can learn more.

Just last weekend Wild Mountain Birds from Rosendale spent time at Wallkill View Farm in New Paltz. They had some of the raptors and birds of prey with them so that people could enjoy the birds up close and learn how these winged creatures help our ecosystem in the Hudson Valley.

Wild Mountain Birds at the Hoot Owl Restaurant in Pine Bush, NY

This weekend you can find Wild Mountain Birds heading back to one of their favorite places to land at the Hoot Owl Restaurant in Pine Bush, New York. On Sunday, October 16, 2022, you are invited to come to meet a live raptor, most likely an owl from 12 PM to 2 PM.

The event at the restaurant is free but donations for Wild Mountain Bird rescue are encouraged so they can continue their work rehabbing wild birds in our area who have fallen victim to things like cars or even left behind the fishing line. According to their Facebook page, Wild Mountain Birds will feed between 350 to 500 birds in rehab annually. Plus the house has a total of 18 Education raptors that need to eat daily.

This event does get canceled if it rains but it appears Sunday's weather will cooperate. Plan to enjoy the raptors and you are also encouraged to enjoy some amazing food and beverage at the Hoot Owl which is a full-service restaurant and bar.

Below is a video of a wild barred owl, released at dawn the morning of October 10, 2022, near his home in Accord, NY, in honor of The Hoot Owl Restaurant.

