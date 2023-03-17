As we approach the start of camping season in New York State, the Department of Environmental Conservation announced some significant changes today, Thursday, March 16, 2023. The DEC says the changes will add flexibility and ease to last-minute reservations for camping grounds.

New York State To Now Offer Same-Day Camping Reservations

Campers can now secure a last-minute reservation at any of DEC's 52 campgrounds. All campgrounds in New York State will now accept same-day reservations. While reservations will be required, people can now book one up until 5 pm on the day they plan to arrive. One-night bookings will also be available for the 2023 season at any DEC campground starting April 7.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said,

DEC is excited to make some changes and updates to this year's reservation window for DEC campgrounds. While many campers book weeks or months in advance, there continues to be a high demand for last-minute bookings. Adding same-day reservations will allow our customers to check availability and book a reservation on their way to a campground. An additional 17 hours to book a camping stay will ensure sites are available before arriving and prevent anyone from arriving to a full campground.

You can get information on DEC-operated campgrounds, including a list of campgrounds and schedules, by visiting the DEC's website or calling DEC's Bureau of Recreation at 518-457-2500. If you want to make a reservation at any of the DEC's campgrounds, call ReserveAmerica at 1-800-456-CAMP (2267) or visit the ReserveAmerica website.

