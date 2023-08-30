Doing normal things yet? I sincerely hope that you are. One of the biggest joys I get in life is to take a trip. I get to see other places, towns, and meet interesting people. For me a few days away in a different city, state, or even country is a win. Well, that is unless I have an issue getting through security.

I went to Aruba with a few of my friends, great place. There is something for people who love just laying on the beach, for those who like adventures, and for those who love nightlife and gambling. An added bonus, you actually clear US Customs in Aruba, so you don't have to deal with that when you land back in the States. For some reason, I always get stopped at the airport. Here's what happened when I got this dreaded code on my boarding pass.

What code was on my boarding pass, and why did I think I would never make it home?

Passport and Airline Ticket on Euros Fuse loading...

The first clue that something wasn't going as planned, was when I couldn't check in for my flight online. When I tried, I got an error message telling me that I was going to have to actually see a person at the airline counter to get checked in. Great. I arrived to the airport early, waited and checked in, checked my bag and then was handed a paper boarding pass. That is when I saw 'it,' the dreaded code. In that instance, I tried to remain positive, but I knew I was not going to have a simple time at the airport from that moment on. The code? SSSS.

Get our free mobile app

What does the code SSSS mean? Was I not going to be allowed to fly home?

bhunter/tsm bhunter/tsm loading...

The code SSSS (yes four S's) means that I am getting the super screening, the pat down, the drug sniffing dogs, the swab test machine. Did it cause me an excessive delay? No, I was (allegedly) selected to have additional random screening. After completing the lovely process, I was allowed to go on my way. Yeah! I would be allowed to leave the country to return home. At that point, I thought it was over, but when I got to the boarding door, the attendant took my boarding pass (it had been stamped multiple times by the screeners) and they swapped it out for a new one. Why? The only reason I could gather was that since I had been randomly selected, the higher ups needed to see that everyone had done their jobs along the way.

American Airlines Ups Domestic Fares Getty Images loading...

If you get the dreaded SSSS code on your boarding pass, just know that you will need to have additional patience and it will take you a bit longer before you can sit down and relax with the beverage of your choice while you are waiting for your flight to depart. Happy Travels. Here's a few more tips on what you should bring every time you travel.

Bring These Items With You Every Time You Travel, These Are Must Haves

11 Amazing Bars to Get Wine in Dutchess County, New York According to Google Reviews, these wine bars in Dutchess County, New York have been ranked among the best in the area. Have you had some wine from any of these spots recently?