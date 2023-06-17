Does anywhere in the world compare to the Hudson Valley? With the beautiful scenery, fascinating historical landmarks and up and coming new businesses, there's always something to experience

It's possible that New York villages and towns are similar to the Hudson Valley. Would Hudson Valley residents agree that another state compares to our area?

A recent article stated that if guests didn't want to visit two towns in Florida, they should experience the Hudson Valley instead.

The Washington Post Compares The HV To Orlando, FL

The Washington Post submitted an article about the "9 less-crowded summer vacation destinations".

This is a great read for anyone who is looking to switch up their travel plans and try somewhere new. Suggestions such as trying Bison Range instead of Yellowstone and to try Buenos Aires instead of Paris.

However, it also suggests trying the Hudson Valley instead of Orlando, FL.

Where In The Hudson Valley Does It Compare To Orlando, FL?

According to The Washington Post,

"Orlando, Kayak’s third-most popular domestic summer destination, is not your only option for a family trip with sun and theme parks. Try Beacon, N.Y., located within driving distance of Legoland (which opens a new water playground attraction Memorial Day weekend), "

The Washington Post mentioned that Dutchess County, NY is a place that is comparable to Orlando, FL. Beacon, NY

Beacon is known as a "Mini Manhattan" and certainly has something for everyone.

This Dutchess County hotspot is also known for the hike on Mt. Beacon and its diverse Main Street shopping, eateries, experiences, and more.

The Washington Post also mentioned SplashDown Beach water park as well. SplashDown Beach is a popular water park that has a wave pool, slides and different play areas located in Fishkill, NY.

Orange County, NY Locations Are Also Comparable To Orlando, FL



The Washington Post claimed that Storm King Art Center and the Trailside Museums and Zoo at Bear Mountain are a great swap for activities in Orlando, FL.

Storm King Art Center is a popular, open air museum in New Windsor, NY. Guests can rent bikes to cruise around the park on stroll through the property and gaze at unique art displays. There's also a fascinating historic story that explains the columns on site.

The Washington Post also stated that LEGOLAND New York is an alternative to visiting Orlando, NY. LEGOLAND New York is located in Goshen, NY.

There’s something for everyone at LEGOLAND New York Resort. Kids 2 through 12, along with their families can participate in activities such as splashing, climbing, riding and more. They also have a hotel on site, this is convenient in one stop.

The Washington Post Relates Rockland County, NY To Orlando, FL For Summer Vacations



The Washington Post shared that the "Trailside Museums and Zoo at Bear Mountain State Park" also made it to the list of suggestions.

Trailside Museums and Zoo at Bear Mountain State Park is located in Bear Mountain, NY. Different exhibits are on site along with nature education and wild animals that have been rescued and also rehabilitated.

A ghost town with the wackiest name can also be found in Rockland County, NY.

Out of all the towns in the Hudson Valley, which one do you believe compares the most to Orlando, FL? Do you agree with this? Share with us below.



