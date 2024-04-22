Over 7 Million New York Residents Plan To Leave The Empire State

A new survey confirmed a shocking number of Empire State residents are planning to move out of New York.

A lot more New Yorkers believe the state is unlivable.

Over 7 Million Plan To Leave New York State Within The Next 5 Years

Chris Hondros/Getty Images Chris Hondros/Getty Images loading...

A new Marist New York State Poll determined that 37 percent of New Yorkers say they will move away from the Empire State within the next five years.

Nearly 20 million live across New York State, according to the latest census data. This means around 7.4 million New Yorkers plan to leave the state.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

In 2011, 26 percent said they planned to leave New York, according to Marist Poll.

About 61 percent of those polled said they plan to stay.

Party Lines

Canva Canva loading...

About 46 of all New York republicans stated they plan to move, while 43 percent of non-enrolled voters and 29 percent of Democrats told pollsters they will flee the Empire State in the near future.

51 percent of all polled said New York State's economy is getting worse. The state's economy was one of the top reasons why many plan to leave.

Reasons Why 7 Million Plan to Leave New York

Below are the top reasons why so many say they plan to leave the state.

Economic Reasons: 58%

Cost Of Living: 41%

Quality Of Life: 25%

Taxes: 13%

Politics: 9%

Jobs: 4%

Weather: 4%

Retirement: 4%

Shocking Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Quickly Fleeing Florida

Florida Interstate road sign map gguy44 loading...

Many New Yorkers who moved to Florida are now fleeing the Sunshine State. CLICK HERE to learn why.

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York

If you're one of the over 12 million who plan to stay in New York State check out the highest-paying jobs in New York.

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.