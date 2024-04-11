The World’s Only ‘Nice Low-Cost Carrier’ Expands Service In New York

Hudson Valley residents will soon have a number of new cheap flight options from two area airports to marquee vacation destinations.

Breeze Airways announced plans to expand service out of Westchester County Airport and New York Stewart International Airport.

Breeze Airways To Fly From Westchester To New Orleans, North Carolina

Breeze Airways Breeze Airways loading...

Breeze Airways is the "airline industry’s only ‘NLCC’, or ‘Nice Low-Cost Carrier,’ according to the company. The company has also called itself the "World’s Nicest Airline."

The airline announced it will start flying from Westchester County Airport in White Plains to Raleigh, North Carolina this spring and begin flights to New Orleans, Louisiana by the fall.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Breeze also flies from Westchester County to Vero Beach, Florida., Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia.

Breeze Airways Announces Another Route From Orange County, New York To Florida

Breeze Airways Breeze Airways loading...

Breeze Airways also recently announced a new service to Fort Myers, Florida, from New York Stewart International Airport.

“We’re thrilled that Breeze has enjoyed so much early success at New York Stewart International Airport that they’re already expanding service,” Port Authority of NY and NJ Aviation Director Charles R. Everett Jr. said. “It’s a big win for our customers."

The new route will start on October 2 with twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Fort Myers is Breeze’s third nonstop destination from Stewart, along with Charleston, South Carolina, and Orlando, Florida.

Breeze Airways Lands At New York Stewart International Airport

JetBlue founder David Neeleman launched his much-discussed airline start-up, Breeze Airways in 2020.

Officials said Breeze landing in New York State is a "huge win" for all.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

JetBlue Left New York Stewart International Airport In 2020

JetBlue Airways Forecasts Third Quarter Earnings Drop Of 80 Percent Getty Images loading...

Airport officials believe Breeze is filling the void left by JetBlue after the airline's departure.

Last month, the company made the puzzling decision to officially leave Stewart Airport.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated free things to do in New York from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker