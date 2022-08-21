In the Spring there are Daffodil and Tulip Festivals and right now all over the Hudson Valley, you can enjoy the beautiful Sun Flowers being celebrated but did you know that in October you can attend the 57th Annual Mum Festival in Saugerties, NY?

That's right the annual Mum Festival is returning to Saugerties for one big day. There will be music, shows, crafts, and art. Follow Saugerties Mum Festival on Facebook and other social media to keep up on what to expect on October 9th, 2022 when this popular flower celebration returns to Malden Avenue at Seamon Park.

Saugerties Mum Festival will be held on October 9th, 2022

Mums are an interesting Fall flower. Much like their Spring counterparts Mums is a plant people enjoy making part of the gardens and Fall porch decorations. They often share space with the Halloween pumpkins and usually make it through until Thanksgiving.

The Festival will be held on October 9th this year and is free to the public. The festival hopes to have not only Saugerties residents but also people visiting the Hudson Valley enjoy the Fall beauty of Seamon Park. Attendees can expect to see hundreds of mums at their peak of color.

The festival also encompasses an art show for local artists including photographers. There will be music, wildlife shows and more. Go on a horse-drawn wagon ride, eat delicious food, and make a day of it. The Festival runs from 12 PM to 5 PM. The Village of Saugerties has wonderful shops and restaurants you can enjoy so plan to spend some time in town as well. Maybe you can still catch all the Painted Owls around town.

