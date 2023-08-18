Free Back to School Supplies in Saugerties, New York

As back to school quickly approaches one Ulster County church is offering families free school supplies for the 2023/2024 school year.

This time of year can be quite overwhelming for families that have children that are going back to school. If you have kids you already know that not only do they need to have new clothes, sneakers, and shoes but many schools require students to come to school with a list of specific supplies on the first day.

Those costs add up for many families and unfortunately, some can't afford to do or get everything that is required by the school districts. Thankfully in one part of Ulster County an area church understands the struggle and is trying to help the best they can.

Saugerties, NY Church Offers FREE School Supplies for Families

According to a Facebook post on the Atonement Lutheran Church's page, they are looking to help Saugerties families this year by offering FREE back-to-school supplies for area families. The post explains

"with support from Thrivent Financial, the Atonement Lutheran Church is pleased to offer school supplies to families in our community."

How to Get FREE School Supplies

The church is asking families that are in need of help with supplies to either call 845-246-8322 or email sectyatonement12477@gmail.com. When calling or emailing please include the grade levels and backpack preferences you'll need for the school year. You can also message them on Facebook.

You can also RSVP in person at the God Given Bread Food Pantry at 100 Market Street in Saugerties on either August 22nd or 23rd from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The deadline to register is August 25th.

Who's Eligible & When Will Supplies Be Given Out?

The church explained on Facebook that this offer is for Saugerties area residents as they are following the Saugerties School Districts supply lists. The church will distribute the backpacks and school supplies on Wednesday, August 30th at its "Back-to-School Night" from 6-8 p.m. at the church located at 100 Market Street in Saugerties, NY.

New York School Supply Lists

Almost every Hudson Valley school has a supply list that parents must fill for the school year. The required supplies change with each grade and normally consist of notebooks, writing utensils, paper, and in some cases wipes and cleaning supplies. You can see the list of required supplies this year for Saugerties schools here.

