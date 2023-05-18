Hudson Valley Bridge With 3 Names Is Also the Oldest In the Area

Have you ever heard of a bridge with three names?

Personally, I have not heard of this before. For instance, The Newburgh Beacon Bridge may be referred to as the Hamilton Fish.

The Mid-Hudson Bridge may be called the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge. The most debatable bridge name in all of New York state, The Tappan Zee Bridge was once referred to as the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

I have heard bridges with a maximum of two names or even nicknames but never one with three names.

This Hudson Valley Bridge Has 3 Names

According to Historic Bridges.com,

The Kingston- Port Ewen Suspension Bridge is also known as the Wurts Street Bridge. That would give this bridge a total of three different names.

I have heard of people relating to this bridge as The Kingston Bridge, The Kingston- Port Ewen Bridge, The Kingston- Port Ewen Suspension Bridge and even, Wurts Street Bridge.

This bridge is located in Kingston and Port Ewen in Ulster County, NY and was first built in the early 1920s. Known for being on Wurts Street over the Roundout Creek, it makes sense why this is considered one of the many names for this historic bridge.

The Ulster County, NY Bridge Is Known For Being The Oldest In The Hudson Valley

Historic Bridges.com shared the following information about the Kingston- Port Ewen Suspension Bridge,

"This impressive suspension bridge is the oldest in the Hudson River valley region and is noted for its unusual stiffening truss. "

It's fascinating that the oldest suspension bridge in the Hudson Valley is located in Ulster County, NY. It makes sense as to why the bridge is currently closed for renovations.

"The stiffening truss varies in depth, having 5 feet less depth at the center of the span. The stiffening truss is also continuous throughout the three spans, noted as unusual at the time the bridge was built. "

The longest suspension bridge in the world was once the Hudson Valley Bridge.

The Kingston- Port Ewen Suspension Bridge, also known as The Wurts Street Bridge Were Built By Famous Engineers

Daniel E. Moran and William H. Yates were from New York City and were known for being the main engineers for the Ulster County, NY bridge.

"At the time this bridge was built, another soon-to-be-famous engineer, David B. Steinman was apparently working with Robinson as an assistant engineer. Later, the two engineers would become partners in the firm Robinson and Steinman and go on to build some of the greatest bridges in the world."

Did This Hudson Valley Bridge Make It To The National Register?

The New York State Department of Transportation shared that,

The Kingston- Port Ewen Suspension Bridge, also known as Wurts Street Bridge is owned and operated by the NYS Department of Transportation. In 1980, this bridge was listed on the National Register.

When Will The Kingston- Port Ewen Suspension Bridge, Also Known As Wurts Street Bridge, Reopen?

While the completion dates of estimated projects may vary, The New York State Department of Transportation shared that the work on this Ulster County, NY bridge started in the summer of 2021. It's said that the completion of this bridge will take place in the Fall of 2023.

This would mean that the bridge would have been closed for a total of 2 years.

Which bridge in the Hudson Valley is your favorite? Do you know of any bridge closures? Share with us below.



