It doesn't matter if you are on a back road in your neighborhood or out on one of the many highways in New York State, when you see workers on the road it is so important we slow down, move over and pay attention.

It could be your local highway department fixing potholes left over from the rough winter. Maybe it is the crew who swaps the lanes every day on the Mid Hudson Bridge. Either way, it is important that we give our highway workers respect. If the fines in work zones aren't enough to slow you down maybe the startling statistic that 58 New York State Department of Transportations (NYSDOT) workers have lost their lives on the job will make you slow down and think.

Memorial For New York State Highway Workers Who Died on the Job

Earlier today the NYSDOT shared on their social media that 58 NYSDOT employees died while doing their job. They released this news during the 2023 Workers Memorial Day Ceremony which took place today at the Highway Workers Memorial at the State Fair Grounds in Syracuse.

New York State Department of Transportation Memorial

They set up reflective jackets and hard hats with the names and dates of death of all of the workers who lost their lives. The display made it very real and very impactful. The NYSDOT hopes it sends a powerful reminder to respect work zones and the people who are on the job. They also wanted to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while working for highway safety.

New York State Department of Transportation Memorial

NYSDOT Commissioner Dominguez spoke on the importance of all of us playing a role in keeping these Highway workers safe on the job.

To the traveling public: slow down, put your phones away and pay attention when driving through our work zones. (NYSDOT via Facebook)

