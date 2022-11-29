Important Exit Closed Until 2023 In Monticello, New York

Hopefully all of your travels so far this holiday season have gone smoothly. It feels like everywhere you turn there is some kind of road work being done. I sure feel for the people whose job it is to work outside in the winter but sometimes that is the best time to reconstruct a road.

I don't know if winter is the reason for the decision to work on a Route 17 off-ramp in Sullivan County but I would think there might be less traffic this time of year. The New State Department of Transportations (NYS DOT) has issued a road closure warning for exit 105 on Route 17 until next spring.

They expect to have the work completed in early 2023.

Highway Exit Closed In Sullivan County, NY

According to the travel advisory that the NYS DOT issued last week the ramps off Route 17 at exit 105 will be affected.

via google via google loading...

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the Exit 105-B ramp from State Route 17 eastbound to State Route 42 and the ramp from State Route 42 northbound to State Route 17 westbound in the Town of Thompson, Sullivan County, are both closed until the spring of 2023 to facilitate an interchange reconstruction project. (via NYS DOT)

Detour for Road Closure in Sullivan County

Detours have been set up and are clearly marked. Basically, you will be using an exit just up the road which might be familiar with if you have ever traveled to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Bethel Woods currently has its Peace, Love, and Lights event happening throughout the holiday season but this road closure shouldn't cause a problem.

Cochecton Pump House in Sullivan County NY for Sale This could be the perfect place for the next culinary / entertainment entrepreneur interested in the western Hudson Valley and the Catskills. You have the opportunity to buy a turnkey business with a three-bedroom farmhouse included. Just move in and start up your future in the converted piece of American history the Old Standard Oil Cochecton Pump House which has been recently renovated into an amazing open-air restaurant bar and entertainment space.