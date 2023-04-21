How Can You Legally Transfer a Firearm in New York State?

With all of the gun laws changing in New York State recently, what do you need to do to transfer one of your firearms to another person? This could be giving a gift to a family member or via sale, but when it comes down to it, how can you do it legally?

There are a few steps that need to happen to make sure it is done legally, the following is a glimpse into what you need to do to make the transfer happen.

How can you legally transfer a gun or firearm in New York State?

Yes, you can legally transfer or even sell a firearm in New York State, but wait, yes, you knew it was coming, there are a few more steps to make it legal. First off you need to make sure that the person you are going to sell or transfer the gun to is also licensed to possess a firearm in New York State.

What is the next step to legally transferring a gun in New York State?

The next step is that you have to go to a registered firearms dealer in the state. Private, person-to-person sales and transfers are no longer legal in New York State. Will that licensed firearm dealer charge you a few dollars to complete the transaction? More than likely they will charge you a transfer fee. Trust me when it is said that the dealer who is helping you is doing more than just filling out a few slips of paper.

That dealer will help to process the transfer or sale. When the process is complete you will then have to take the slip the dealer gives you to the sheriff's department where you have your license/permit to get that firearm taken off of your permit. To get the gun off your permit, you can do that online or in person.

If you have additional questions or situations, call the sheriff's office for your county, they will be able to give you the information that you need.

