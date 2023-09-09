Middletown Man to Ride Motorcycle Across North America

Once in a while, you hear about some pretty amazing stories, today is one of those days. Recently a local man from Middletown began his journey to travel across and around the entire continent of North America.

To even take on such a task an incredible task is an incredible accomplishment by itself, but this individual is also taking this journey for a cause. That cause would be raising awareness for domestic violence.

manuahi
Deep Dive on the Continental Journey

The local man who has embarked on this journey was identified as Eric Egeland of Middletown. Mr. Edeland and is the Vice President and COO of Capacity Marketing. In an article from Spectrum News, it was stated that this one-man journey has been a bucket list item for Mr. Edeland for quite some time but it has taken on an even greater meaning as he is also raising awareness and collecting donations for victims of domestic violence.

Stephen Mcsweeny
Edeland officially began his journey yesterday leaving from Newburgh and the beginning portion of this journey will take up North into Canada. Once in Canada, Edeland will begin traveling westward, in fact, he will make his way through five different Canadian provinces. Those provinces are Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia.

After traveling through Canada, Edeland will reenter the US through Seattle, Washington, and then begin his trip back across America traveling through the midwest and ultimately bringing his journey to an end when he arrives back in New York, in Goshen.

Anadmist
As one can imagine, a venture like this requires great amounts of planning, every detail from the potential for weather or injury, down to stopping for gas has already been accounted for. The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan also provided information on this venture and Edeland stated he'd be traveling "300 miles per day". In total, the entire journey round trip has been estimated to be 7,488 miles long.

Statistics on Domestic Violence

Everyone knows that domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and there are plenty of numbers to show it. The Spectrum article cited information from the National Coalition of Domestic Violence which stated that "31% of New York women and 29% of men experience issues with intimate partners."

Getty Images/iStockphoto
In addition, the National Network to End Domestic Violence conducted its own survey on domestic violence programs in the state of New York in 2022 and they found that...

the programs housed 5,600 victims of domestic violence, and 3,400 victims that received other services, such as legal help, transportation and mental health work. Domestic violence hotlines were contacted more than 1,500 times...

The surveys also showed that a number of requests could not be fulfilled by these different services due to a lack of funding. This is where the other important portion of Mr. Edeland's journey comes into play. Throughout this journey, Mr. Edeland has been raising awareness and collecting donations for the victims of domestic violence. Donations will be going towards Fearless!, a Hudson Valley-based nonprofit organization that helps victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

In the article from Spectrum, it was stated that $10,000 had already been donated in anticipation of the epic ride. Edeland is of the belief that as he progresses through this journey, he'll be able to acquire even more donations as well as continue to spread awareness by talking with people in person. One final important detail, the total mileage that Edeland will rack up on his bike is not a coincidence. The entire journey covers 7,448 miles which is also the number of people Fearless helped in 2022.

