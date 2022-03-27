When the weather starts warming up everyone starts heading to the river. One of the best places to take in the Hudson River is on the Newburgh Waterfront. Over the years it has grown into a year-round destination for local Hudson Valley residents and area visitors.

Waterfront activities including boating and fishing are two things that bring people to the Newburgh docks. It is also a great place to walk or bike along the Hudson River and take in the view. Growing up in Orange County I had the opportunity to watch the waterfront take shape into the good time place it has become.

Places to Eat on the Newburgh NY Waterfront

Even watching the development over the years I could never have imagined what a great destination the Newburgh Hudson River Waterfront would become especially as a foodie stop. It truly has become a place you hunt down or seek out for great dining. I don't believe that there is anywhere else along the Hudson River where you can find so much culinary variety with such an amazing waterfront view.

From Blu Pointe offering fresh fish and prime beef to Captain Jake's which offers seafood in a more casual dockside setting you will find what you want to eat and a view you will enjoy while enjoying your meal. Billy Joe's Ribworks known for the unparalleled barbeque using a signature smoking process and homemade sauces is also known to be the place to dance the night away on the largest outdoor deck on the Newburgh waterfront.

Dining Opportunities on the Newburgh NY Waterfront

Newburgh New York Water Front Restaurants It has boats. It has entertainment and boy does it have an amazing selection of food and drink. Take in the beautiful Newburgh Waterfront on the historic Hudson River while enjoying top-shelf food and drink. Fine and casual dining with a backdrop of the Hudson River from the Newburgh Beacon Bridge to the north and Bannerman's castle to the south. What the river and the boats go by while enjoying every type of food you can imagine from pizza to seafood to steaks to barbeques even tacos you can have it all at these 8 Newburgh Waterfront restaurants.

