8 of the Best Newburgh, NY Waterfront Restaurants
When the weather starts warming up everyone starts heading to the river. One of the best places to take in the Hudson River is on the Newburgh Waterfront. Over the years it has grown into a year-round destination for local Hudson Valley residents and area visitors.
Waterfront activities including boating and fishing are two things that bring people to the Newburgh docks. It is also a great place to walk or bike along the Hudson River and take in the view. Growing up in Orange County I had the opportunity to watch the waterfront take shape into the good time place it has become.
Places to Eat on the Newburgh NY Waterfront
Even watching the development over the years I could never have imagined what a great destination the Newburgh Hudson River Waterfront would become especially as a foodie stop. It truly has become a place you hunt down or seek out for great dining. I don't believe that there is anywhere else along the Hudson River where you can find so much culinary variety with such an amazing waterfront view.
From Blu Pointe offering fresh fish and prime beef to Captain Jake's which offers seafood in a more casual dockside setting you will find what you want to eat and a view you will enjoy while enjoying your meal. Billy Joe's Ribworks known for the unparalleled barbeque using a signature smoking process and homemade sauces is also known to be the place to dance the night away on the largest outdoor deck on the Newburgh waterfront.