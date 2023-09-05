A Hudson Valley Utility Company Gives Warning About Latest Scam

Can anyone get a break these days? Every day there seems to be yet another scam from a New York Utility Company. Which customers have to remain vigilant this time so they aren't the ones being scammed out of their money or their information?

While everyone needs to remain vigilant when it comes to potentially being scammed, this particular warning is for customers of Orange and Rockland Utilities in New York State.

What is the scam and what should you do if you think you are a potential victim? Here is what you need to know.

What is the new scam that Orange & Rockland Utilities is warning about?

The scam that Orange & Rockland Utilities (O&R) is warning their customers of is one that comes via a phone call. The caller informs the O&R customer that they have not received their payment and that there will be a representative from the company at their home in 15 minutes to disconnect their power if they don't pay immediately.

The callers will inform you that if you have records to prove you actually paid the bill, you will be told that is incorrect and the caller will become aggressive demanding that you pay with a pre-paid debit card.

What should you do it you get one of these phone calls?

First, hang up on the caller. These people are not from O&R. Even if you were a person who had not paid your bill, the disconnect process is not a quick one, but one that takes many days or weeks before your power or gas service is disconnected. If the people keep contacting you, ignore them. The best thing to do is to block the number so they cannot call you or text you.

You can hang up on the person and then call O&R directly at 1-877-434-4100, and double-check that your account is just fine, plus report what you just went through. Under no circumstances will O&R demand immediate payment like that on the phone, or become nasty and aggressive with you. Stay safe, you are important, and report the instance to the police.

