Have you been looking for a place to kick back, relax and enjoy time with friends? How about a great karaoke session, which for some means a night of laughing to others attempting to sing really well? If you are a karaoke person, you absolutely love it.

So where are the places in the Hudson Valley NY to be able to belt out your favorite tune, just like you were the one who originally sang it?

Here are the top 5 places to belt out karaoke in the Hudson Valley NY?

One of the highest rated places to sing karaoke in the Hudson Valley NY is Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steak House in Poughkeepsie. It is located in the same lot as the Poughkeepsie City Train Station. The don't have karaoke every night, but the nights they do, watch out, the Jameson and the beer are flowing, which means the singing gets better and better as the night goes on.

Not in Poughkeepsie NY, where can you get your karaoke on?

There are lots of places to belt out karaoke including:

Georgie O's Route 9G in Hyde Park

Mcgillicuddy's in New Paltz

Tinker Street Tavern, 297 Tinker St, Woodstock, NY 12498

Sal's Place, Vineyard Ave, Highland NY

Where is your favorite place to sing karaoke in the Hudson Valley? Share it with us and we will add it to this list! Plus, what is your favorite song to sing karaoke?

