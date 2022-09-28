Don’t Miss The First Friday In Pine Bush New York
You may have heard that various communities around the Hudson Valley do monthly events to highlight the unique and special parts of their area. Pine Bush is one of the Towns that hold a monthly gathering
Pine Bush First Fridays have been going on since May and will continue through December. The next Pine Bush First Friday is Scheduled for Oct 7th. This event is planned to have a few spooky attributes in honor of October and Halloween.
Events in Orange County New York
Pine Bush First Fridays have its own website where you can learn more about its mission and how you can become a part of the event either as a vendor or a volunteer. Basically, the event is an opportunity to showcase local businesses. There is always live music, delicious food from local restaurants plus lots of shopping.
First Fridays in Pine Bush New York
The First Friday events run from 4 PM to 8 PM. You are invited to stroll down Main Street in Pine Bush and take in the shops and street vendors. Local artisans along with musicians and craftspeople are also a part of the fun. On Friday, October 7th it will be spooky good fun with the theme of Spookyfest. Enjoy Fall-themed refreshments and learn more about all the eerie things that happen in Pine Bush home of the UFO Museum.
Most of the event takes place in the Lot at 86 Main Street in Pine Bush. Keep an eye on the events page for event updates.