Town of Crawford Welcomes The Holidays with Annual Tractor Parade

One Hudson Valley town will be parading its holiday spirit through town to kick off the most wonderful time of the year this December.

The Town of Crawford has announced the return of the Country Christmas Tractor Parade on December 3rd, 2022. The parade every year is held in memory of Sgt. Eric O Meier.

This year the parade will step off at 3 pm from Lloyd Motor Works on Railroad Ave. in Pine Bush. Bring the whole family to enjoy a parade of tractors decked out in holiday spirits.

If you have a tractor and would like to be a part of the Country Christmas Parade call Fritz Meier at 845-464-8116. There's no registration fee and tractors will be lining up at 12 pm. However, they do ask that drivers bring a non-perishable food item to donate to local food banks.

There are a ton of holiday events going on across the Hudson Valley with the next few weeks. Kicking things off on November 27th, Santa will be making a pit stop at the Ulster County Welcome Center at the Walkway Over the Hudson.

From 11 am until 3 pm, Santa will be available for photo ops with your family and even the family dog! You can enjoy cookies and hot cocoa from Lemon Love and a visit from Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Frozen.

Starting in November and running until December 28th, you can also hop on board the Polar Express in Kingston.

I think it's safe to say, there is no shortage of holiday spirit across the Hudson Valley this year.

