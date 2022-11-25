I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley.

A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.

Thankfully, Nostrano brought in a few vendors to the event including an adorable airstream that caught my eye right away. Of course (after a glass or 2 of Nostrano wine) I sauntered over and tried on a few hats and perused the clothing racks outside.

The airstream belongs to Deb Buonsignore, the mastermind behind Wanderlust Boutique. I fell in love with all of her clothing options (they had a bedazzled NY Giants Flannel, I mean come on!) so I had to reach out and learn more.

Hudson Valley Local Follows Fashion Dreams

Deb Buonsignore is a Hudson Valley native, born in Pine Bush and moved out to Arizon for a few years. She tells us she moved back and currently lives in Warwick and "could never live in a place without the 4 seasons!"

How did Wanderlust Boutique come about? Buonsignore explains:

I’ve always had a love of fashion from a very early age, worked in retail while I attended the fashion institute of technology and was a shoe buyer early on in my career but it wasn’t until I decided I was done with corporate America and wanted to make my own hours so I could be home for my 3 daughters did the idea of a mobile boutique come into play.

In August of 2021, Deb decided to get Wanderlust on wheels and that's where she found the perfect vehicle that encompassed her vision...

Meet Glenda The Airstream!

Meet Glenda, a 1980 terry Taurus. Deb says Glenda is the perfect size to bring her collection on the road across the Hudson Valley and still has enough space for a fitting room.

Wanderlust Instagram Wanderlust Instagram loading...

She says "I originally was looking for a box truck but when I found the vintage camper I fell in love. She had the right feel, and vibe when I envision popping up at wineries, breweries, and ladies night events."

Find your Style with Wanderlust

So what can you expect when you see Deb and Wanderlust Boutique at a local Hudson Valley event? Deb says " A carefully curated collection of capsule pieces, trendy sweaters, blazers, leggings bodysuits, and denim all at an affordable price point. For accessories, I’ve partnered up with some local jewelry makers and hope to add a few more local artists to the boutique."

The Wanderlust creator adds:

I do work with a few companies to create some fun graphics tees, sweatshirts and hats but the majority of my collection is made up of 10-15 different lines of on-trend causal women’s clothing that I source.

Where Can You Find Wanderlust Boutique in the Hudson Valley?

While she doesn't have a storefront yet, you can find Wanderlust Boutique online and all over the Hudson Valley. Visit their Instagram page for updated locations throughout the week. Plus, Buonsignore tells us that Wanderlust Boutique will have an app that they're hoping to launch by the end of the year.

There are 12 more stops for Glenda, Deb, and Wanderlust Boutique in 2022. So what does the future have in store? Well, Deb is hoping to possibly find a bigger Glenda!

Lastly, Deb added "I really didn’t know if this would take off or if people would even shop but in one year it has exceeded my expectations! Along the way I’ve met the coolest customers and had the opportunity to network with so many talented small business owners."

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!

The 5 Friendliest Businesses in the Hudson Valley The staffs at these Hudson Valley stores are a pleasure to encounter. If you're looking for a pleasant shopping experience, be sure to visit these businesses that happen to have the friendliest employees in the Hudson Valley.