We have reached one of the coldest months in the Hudson Valley. While some residents are enjoying the outdoor, winter activities others are counting down the days until spring or their next tropical vacation.

Hudson Valley residents were curious as to how they could lower their heating bills with the latest announcement from Central Hudson Electric. There are also ways that residents can lower their heating bill without turning on the heat.

While we work through the last few weeks of cabin fever, we can find warmth in the cooler months. There are places in the Hudson Valley to warm up, relax and unwind.

I have openly shared ways that I cope with seasonal depression. Red light therapy can help those who are experiencing that. Being in a sauna can help in many ways when combating the winter blues.

Why Are Saunas So Popular?

Canva Canva loading...

For the most part, I believe that people enjoy how being in a sauna can make them feel. For me, I enjoy the humid weather so when I feel the air when I walk in, it relaxes me. Infrared saunas are known for making people feel better who have a difficult time during the winter months.

It can improve blood circulation and promote relaxation throughout the body. Those who are sauna fans claim that it doesn't boost their mood and endorphins while promoting peace into their lives.

What's An Infrared Sauna?

Canva Canva loading...

These types of saunas are also relaxing in which they produce light in order to make heat. This can directly warm your body. This can be considered as one of the healthiest saunas for your body.

Feeling Chilly? Warm Up At These Hudson Valley Saunas

Canva Canva loading...

There are plenty of places to warm up and feel toasty in the Hudson Valley. Be sure to check out these locally owned saunas while some are also infrared.

Hudson Valley Healing Center

51 Springside Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Hudson Valley Healing Center is the home to many therapeutic services. From red light therapy to their vitamin IV services and red light therapy. I could have a spa day here any day. They also have workshops and events listed on their website.

Recently, I tried the Oxygen Bar at Hudson Valley Healing Center. While breathing in fresh oxygen, guests can choose from different scents such as lemongrass, orange, lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus. I also spent time in their relaxing salt cave.

Their infrared sauna is available to experience.

My Zen Den

1 E Main St, Beacon, NY 12508

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MY ZEN DEN (@myzendenbeacon)

This Beacon hot spot is known for different healing options. My Zen Den takes pride in having her space as a place to recharge your energy and recover. The healing benefits at My Zen Den included infrared sauna and red-light therapy.

They also have holistic facials, somatic healing and energy work available. There are meditation classes and events that also take place on-site. The owner Alexandria is Celebrity Makeup Artist and Wellness Expert.

Infrared sauna options are available here.

BODHI Spa | Yoga | Shop

543 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BODHI SPA | YOGA | SHOP (@bodhiholisticspa)

This holistic spa has a lot to offer to the community. Bodhi Holistic Spa is known for it's spa experience, yoga options and local shop. From massages to acupuncture, energy work, wellness coaching and more. Yoga opportunities at Bodhi Holistic Spa can be reviewed by their schedule, enjoyed in a workshop or privately.

Their infrared sauna can be added as a drop in, add on or as a sauna package. Their holistic shop has goodies for everyone including incense, sage, jewelry, tinctures and more.

Infrared sauna can be experienced here.

The Abbey Inn & Spa

900 Fort Hill Rd, Peekskill, NY 10566

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Abbey Inn & Spa (@abbeyinnandspa)

From US Today, The Abbey Inn & Spa was "Named #3 On The 10 Best New Hotels List In The US". It was formerly known as a convent of the Episcopal Sisters of Saint Mary's and is now a modern day retreat for visitors.

Their spa consists of their whirlpool, fitness center and sauna. Massages and facials are also available to experience at The Abbey Inn & Spa.

They take pride in being a peaceful sanctuary and hope to bring positive change into the minds and bodies of those who visit.

The Abbey Inn & Spa is known as a "sacred space" which allows the healing properties of nature to be combined with treatments that leave guests feeling energized, balanced and most importantly, radiant.

Have you ever been in a sauna before? Was it an infrared one? Share your experience with us below.

Dine Inside Enchanted Igloos at These Cool Capital Region Restaurants You can still eat outside during the winter at these restaurants that offer enchanted igloos. There are three restaurants that are offering this unique and cool dining option. The Barrel in Bolton Landing, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, and The Inn at Erlowest in Lake George.