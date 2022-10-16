Is it just me or have we gotten a little crazy with food in the Hudson Valley? Maybe it is because we are all looking for something yummy to get us through the next month or so, or it could just be that people making food have gotten a lot more creative.

On my hunt for something fun to treat myself to this weekend, I stumbled across I place called the Candy Apple Shoppe located at 60 Main Street in Warwick, New York. As you know I am a crazy caramel fan and this place is known for its caramel apples. So my next step was to head to Facebook to take a look at what they offer.

New Owners for the Candy Apple Shoppe in Warwick, New York

I headed to their Facebook page to check them out and this is where I discovered that the "Apple Ladies" (Lauren & Leigh) who have been running the shop for 17 years have announced today (October 12, 2022) that they have turned the shop over to a new crew.

The Apple Ladies wanted to thank all their customers and assure everyone that the new owners are ready to meet everyone. I hope so I am already looking forward to a caramel apple from this place. It would be my luck to find the perfect apple and then find out they don't make it anymore.

Where to Find Creative Candy Apples in New York?

It was love at first sight for me as soon as I saw the picture of the Peanut Butter Cup Caramel Apple with Milk Chocolate. I saw the picture on the Candy Apple Shoppe's Facebook page I thought there is so much on that I bet you will never get to the apple inside. I am thinking the only way to eat it is to try and cut it into quarters and hope there actually is an apple in there so you can at least say you ate something healthy.

Delicious Food Mashups in the Hudson Valley

Healthy or not I am thinking you should plan on sharing this apple with at least one other person but either way, enjoy. And if you are looking for some other fun food to try checkout Brix Gastropub and Halfsies Cookies teaming up on an Ice Cream Cookie Sundae, Big Vinny's in Beacon has created The Donnoli and there is Moonrise Bagels in Woodstock with their Stuffed Bagel.

Caramel Apples in Warwick New York The Candy Apple Shoppe at 60 Main Street in Warwick, New York may have new owners as of October 12, 2022, but the caramel apples are still the same, big, creative, and delicious. Every candy combination you could want draping over a fresh crisp apple.

