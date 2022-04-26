Warwick, NY Couple Found Guilty of Abusing Elderly Dog

An Orange County couple was found guilty of animal cruelty.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler took to his social media accounts to share that back on April 22, 2022, after a jury trial in the Town of Warwick Town Court, Daniel and Lauretta Duthie were found guilty of the following charges: overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance in violation of the Agriculture and Markets law.

The Duthie's Property

According to reports back in November of 2019, a search warrant was executed by the Town of Warwick police for a cottage on the Duthie's property. Upon entering, the police found and removed "a thirteen-year-old blind and deaf English Springer Spaniel named Jenna." The senior dog was found wandering the cottage with a "baseball size ulcerated tumor on her back that had become infected and smelled of rotting flesh." She was also nursing a forehead injury and suffering from heavy matting on her legs.

The statement explains that complaints made by a former employee of Laurdan Kennels, LLC which was run by the Duthie's, were what ignited the investigation.

11 other dogs were also found in the cottage living "in cages and steel kennels" as reported by the Orange County DA.

DA Hoovler wrote:

“Animals are amongst the most vulnerable victims of crime. I am particularly disturbed in this case that the perpetrators of the horrific abuse of these animals were people in a position of trust to care for animals. My Office will continue to give a voice to the voiceless and to hold accountable anyone who would hurt or mistreat an animal in this way. I commend the Warwick Police Department for their investigation and the collaborative efforts of the community who came together to care for the animals.”

Sentencing is set for July 12, 2022, and both Daniel and Lauretta face up to one year in Orange County jail as well as a $1,000 fine.

