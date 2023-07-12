Storm Damage Closes More Than Roads Near Bear Mountain New York

We are still learning about things in the aftermath of Sunday's horrific rainstorm that cause flash flooding and damages throughout the Hudson Valley. Reports are still coming in with regard to damage.

Major Roads in Rockland and Orange County continued to be closed. Some have no sign of opening anytime soon. Social media around the Hudson Valley has been flooded with pictures, no pun intended. Many agencies had been putting up information as it becomes available.

Bear Mountain and Harriman State Parks Closed Until Further Notice New York

We know roads are closed, and that the flood damage is going to take a while to clean up but what you may not be thinking about is some of the other things that have been affected by Sunday's storms. I will admit it crossed my mind for a moment when I saw the flooding picture coming from Bear Mountain but it didn't occur to me until later what might have happened at the Trailside Museums and Zoo at Bear Mountian.

Recently I had written about one of the bears hanging out with some vultures and getting a case of the zoomies. That could have been the reason the Zoo was on my mind Sunday. I looked at the Trailsides Facebook page to see if there might be some flood news but as of this publishing, nothing has been posted.

Instead, I did find a message on the Zoo website that states

BEAR MOUNTAIN STATE PARK & TRAILSIDE ARE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, DUE TO FLOODING DAMAGE FROM JULY 9 STORM. WE ARE STILL ASSESSING THE SITUATION. PLEASE CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES (Trailside Museums and Zoo)

Hopefully, we can find out more in the near future and share not just the information about the damage but also how the public can help if needed. Also, it should be noted that it is not just the Museums and Zoo that are closed Bear Mountain State Park and Harriman State Park are also closed until further notice.

