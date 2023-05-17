Hudson Valley Hunters: Which New York State Parks Allow Hunting?
Do you like to go hunting, but are looking for a different place to go? Have you ever thought about going to a New York State Park to hunt? There are a few restrictions, but as long as you keep those in mind, you should be good to go.
What are the restrictions? In addition to needing your regular hunting license, you will also need to get a permit from the individual park that you are wanting to hunt at. That park permit will state whether you can use a crossbow, shotgun or bow, which game you can hunt, and any other restrictions you will need to keep in mind.
How Many New York State Parks Can You Hunt At?
According to the New York State Parks website, there are 81 parks, 3 historic sites, 3 golf courses and 50 boat launches that you can seek out multiple types of game. Before you head to the site, make sure you have gotten the permit and know those restrictions.
Which New York State Parks Can You Hunt At?
There are many more NY State Parks and Recreation areas that you can go hunting in. The ones listed below are located in the Hudson Valley area of New York State:
- Clermont State Historic Site, One Clermont Avenue, Germantown, NY 12526
- Fahnestock State Park (Clarence Fahnestock) 1498 Route 301, Carmel, NY 10512
- Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve, 3011 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516
- Lake Taghkanic State Park 1528 Route 82, Ancram, NY 12502
- Minnewaska State Park Preserve: Sam's Point Area, 400 Sam’s Point Road
Cragsmoor, NY 12420
- Taconic State Park - Copake Falls Area, 253 Route 344, Copake Falls, NY 12517
- Taconic State Park - Rudd Pond Area, 59 Rudd Drive, Millerton, NY 12546
Where is your favorite place to go hunting?