Want to Stock Your Private Pond in New York State? Do This First

Fishing season begins in New York State on April 1, ok let me be more specific, Trout Season begins on April 1. If you are a fisherman or a person who likes to fish, this can be a day of celebration. Good for you! Get outdoors and get casting.

Are you fortunate enough to have a pond on your property and want to take steps to stock it with fish that you can use either for fishing or for taking care of nuisance plants and insects, you can do that, but you need to do these things first!

What do you need to do to stock your private pond in New York State?

Fishing

What do you need to do to stock your private pond? The first thing probably won't surprise you too much (this is the State of New York) is that you need to apply for a stocking permit for private waters.

What do you need to do next? Is it as simple as buying fish?

Fly Fishing

After you get your permit, you will be able to purchase fish to stock your waters/pond with. However, you are restricted to where you can purchase those fish. You need to purchase the fish from a "Certified/Disease-Free Fish from a Licensed Commercial Hatchery." Which hatcheries are approved for you to purchase fish at? Click here for more information.

