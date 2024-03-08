Major Changes, New Rules Coming To Many New York Schools
State officials announced major changes to 64 schools across New York State.
The State University of New York plans to phase out single-use plastics.
SUNY Chancellor John King, Jr. confirmed this week that all 64 of SUNY's colleges and universities will be implementing plastic-free solutions.
"Plastics are all around us, and used in so many everyday items," King stated. "SUNY’s direct action to make our operations more sustainable complements our research and education to create a better future for all."
World Experts To Help Phase Out Plastic In New York
World-renowned experts will be sharing their learnings and best practices with SUNY schools. SUNY officials will work with the SustainChain public service platform to finalize the plan to eliminate single-use plastic times on all SUNY schools.
This includes plastic bags, plastic utensils, water bottles and plastic wrap.
The EPA reports over 35 million tons of plastic was produced in the United States with less than 9 percent recycled.
Here in the Hudson Valley, SUNY New Paltz already took steps to help eliminate the impact of plastics, including single-use plastics such as water and other beverage bottles.
"New York continues to be a national leader on waste reduction, and I applaud SUNY Chancellor King for his leadership," New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said.
