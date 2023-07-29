Cast a Look: Catskill Fly Fishing Museum Livingston Manor NY
For people who love fishing and for those who love them there is a place for you both to investigate, the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum which is located at 1031 Old Rte 17, Livingston Manor, NY 12758.
What does the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum have to offer for fisher persons and non-fisher persons? When can you visit and what can you expect when you get there? Here's all the info you need before you head to check it out!
What takes place at the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum have to offer?
The museum has a great deal to offer everyone, those who like to catch fish and those that don't, including a gift shop, a museum hall of fame, a gallery and a craft store, and that is just the beginning. Who can visit the museum and when? Everyone is welcome to visit.
When is the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum open to the public and how much does it cost for admission?
The Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum is open Friday through Monday from 10 am to 4 pm, year round. The cost of admission is $12 per person, children 5 and under are free.
If you want to, you can also check out the grounds for hiking, picnicking and spending time with your pet's. Just keep in mind that the grounds are carry in, carry out, leave no trace behind.