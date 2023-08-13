Sneak Peek at Highly Anticipated Hudson Valley Museum

Canva, Allison Kay

In the Hudson Valley, new businesses are opening and local residents and out of town visitors are soaking up summer. From local hiking trails to swimming holes, eateries and breweries to see and new attractions to explore, there's never any time to be bored in the Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley has become an increasingly popular area visited by not only out-of-town residents but celebrities as well. Over the past couple of years, some of Hollywood's biggest stars have made a trip or two to the Hudson Valley. Post Malone, Flo Rida, Woody Harrelson, Ben Stiller, and more have shown their love for our area.

Celebrities such as Kelsey Grammer, Paul Rudd, and Hilarie Burton not only own businesses in and around the Hudson Valley but it's been rumored that they live within these beautiful counties. 

Will Celebrities Be Spending More Time In The Hudson Valley?

Paul Rudd, Hilarie Burton and other celebrities own Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, NY. If you visit, there may be a chance that you can see them around.

In Dutchess County, NY Samuel's Sweet Shop is hiring "spectacular" people for their locally owned business.

With the opening of a new museum in the Catskills, it will not only draw in locals, out of town residents but some of Hollywood's biggest stars in Ulster County, NY.

A New Museum Will Open In The Catskills Featuring Hollywood's Biggest Stars

The Borscht Belt Museum will open in Ulster County,NY. This allows for the history of the Borscht Belt to carry on in the Hudson Valley.

While celebrities in the past visited the Borscht Belt region, there will be more involved in the community when this museum opens in 2025.

Fran Drescher And Fellow Celebrities Will Sit On A Hudson Valley Museum Board

Fran Drescher is a celebrity that almost everyone likes. Known for her role as Fran Fine in The Nanny, the world couldn't help but laugh at her jokes, statements, and relatable interactions with other members of the show.

According to Yahoo News,

Fran Drescher isn't the only celebrity who will be in the Catskills.

"The museum’s list of advisory board members includes Fran Drescher, Harvey Fierstein, Judd Hirsch, Robert Klein and Richard Lewis — a fitting cast for a place where some of the nation’s top comedians got their start."

Have You Ever Heard Of The Borscht Belt?


"For generations of Jews in the New York metropolitan area, there was no doubt about the location of those “mountains.” Less than 100 miles from the cramped, sweltering tenements of Manhattan’s Lower East Side was a lush patchwork of forests, farms and bustling rural towns that hosted a summertime population of nearly a million urban strivers hungry for the clean air, fresh food and familiar camaraderie that even a garment worker or cab driver could afford."

Spending the summer in the Catskills sounds ideal.

"From the turn of the 20th century to the 1970s, more than 1,000 hotels, bungalow colonies, summer camps and boarding houses dotted the Catskill Mountains of southern New York. At first they came by train, and later, by bus and car along The Quickway, now known as Route 17."

Some may know this area or region to be called Solomon County, Jewish Alps or The Mountains. The Borscht Belt was also another term that most people remember the most.

 How Can You Visit The Borscht Belt Museum In Ellenville, NY?

I took a day trip to the Borscht Belt Museum in Ellenville, NY. Upon arrival, I was greeted by a humorous sign stating "Come in and schmooze, free admission".

When I entered the museum, I was greeted by a volunteer. I was able to walk around and see memorabilia from the different resorts of the Borscht Belt region and community.

I was also told that this museum is a pop up for now, they will continue to change the set up as well. 2025 marks the year that the Borscht Belt Museum will officially open.

Have you ever heard of the Borscht Belt region before? Will you visit this community? Share with us below.

.
