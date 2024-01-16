Snow Causing Closing, Delays In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Roger Mcclean

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the region for the entire day which is forcing many closings and delays. We have the full list.

The snow is not over in the Hudson Valley.

Snow Expected To Fall Across Hudson Valley, Upstate New York On Tuesday

Weather officials say expect to see snow falling across the region until at least the mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

Hudson Valley Weather predicts 2 to 5 inches total are possible for all of the Hudson Valley. The steadiest of snow is predicted from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. today.

Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State

The storm should taper out between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Temperatures should be between 25 to 30 degrees, allowing snow to accumulate across all surfaces. Snow-covered roads are possible and likely with "hazardous" travel expected.

Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, Jefferson Heights, Hudson, New Lebanon, Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, West Shokan, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, Sundown, Kingston, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, Beacon, Arlington, Pawling, Wingdale, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Stanfordville, Pine Plains, Amenia, Orange County Included In Winter Weather Advisory

Many schools in the regions are closed while others are delayed. Hudson Valley Post has your full list for closing and delays up. See below:

Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested

