Shooting Suspects At Large In Upstate New York, 1 Nearly Killed Near Kids
Police from the Hudson Valley need help after saving the life of a shooting victim. Officers say three people had forced their way into the victim's home, leading to the incident.
Over the weekend, the Ellenville Police Department reported saving the life of a gunshot victim.
Gunshot Victim Saved In Ulster County, New York
Officers responded to a call for a reported victim of a gunshot wound at Canal Lock apartments unit 122 located on Canal Street in the Village of Ellenville just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
Arriving officers found a man "bleeding uncontrollably" from a gunshot wound.
"Officers immediately rendered emergency medical treatment, and placed a tourniquet on the wound, and were able to get the bleeding under control. The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics from Ellenville Rescue Squad, and was taken to a medivac, and flown to Westchester Medical Center where he is currently being treated," the Ellenville Police Department stated in a press release.
Shooter Forces Way Into Home, Shots Man Near Kids In Ellenville, New York
Following an investigation police determined that three armed people forced their way into the apartment. Inside the apartment was the victim, another man, two women and two infants, officials say.
During a struggle near the door, one shot was fired into the home, striking the unnamed victim. All three suspects then fled on foot.
Three Shooting Suspects At Large In Upstate New York, Help Needed
All three suspects are described as being 5'9' to 6'0" feet tall. All of a thin build. All were wearing ski masks and wearing dark-colored clothing.
Ellenville Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 845-647-4422 or leave a message on their Facebook page.
Targeted Attack
While police didn't release the potential names of the suspects but announced "this was not a random act of violence."
"We do know that this was a targeted attack, the suspects in this case knew who they were going after," Chief Philip S Mattracion stated.