New Historical Marker Unveiled in the Hudson Valley

New York Historical Markers share stories of the past that live on in the Hudson Valley. Have you ever noticed them before? These markers are blue and yellow plaques that are typically on historic sites and grounds.

It's possible that you have spotted them on the side of the road while driving or hidden throughout New York State.

Uncle Sam's home in Catskill, NY has a historical marker outside and is now a tiki bar that can be visited.

The Spy House in Ulster County, NY has a historical marker onsite explaining the story behind what happened during that time.

A mysterious Hudson Valley community was once known as "Wagendaal" and the historical marker near the location explains what life was like in the 1600s.

A New Historical Marker Has Been Unveiled In The Hudson Valley

While we may be used to the blue and yellow plaques, the historical markers throughout New York state, we can now welcome in a new style of markers.

An organization has hopes to preserve the past and shed light onto the happy memories that continue to live on in the Hudson Valley

Have You Ever Heard Of The Borscht Belt?

The Borscht Belt Museum The Borscht Belt Museum loading...

Borscht Belt Museum.org shared information,

"For generations of Jews in the New York metropolitan area, there was no doubt about the location of those “mountains.” "Less than 100 miles from the cramped, sweltering tenements of Manhattan’s Lower East Side was a lush patchwork of forests, farms and bustling rural towns that hosted a summertime population of nearly a million urban strivers hungry for the clean air, fresh food and familiar camaraderie that even a garment worker or cab driver could afford."

Spending the summer in the Catskills sounds relaxing and fun.

Borscht Belt Museum continued to share,

"From the turn of the 20th century to the 1970s, more than 1,000 hotels, bungalow colonies, summer camps and boarding houses dotted the Catskill Mountains of southern New York. At first they came by train, and later, by bus and car along The Quickway, now known as Route 17."

Some may know this area or region to be called Solomon County, Jewish Alps or The Mountains. The Borscht Belt was also another term that most people remember the most.

The Borscht Belt Region And Community Lives on In The Hudson Valley

Canva, Allison Kay Canva, Allison Kay loading...

Recently, I visited the Borscht Belt Museum located in Ellenville, NY.

Upon arrival, I was greeted by a humorous sign stating "Come in and schmooze, free admission".

When I entered the museum, I was greeted by a volunteer. I was able to walk around and see memorabilia from the different resorts of the Borscht Belt region and community.

I was also told that this museum is a pop up for now, they will continue to change the set up as well. 2025 marks the year that the Borscht Belt Museum will officially open.

Which Celebrities Are Involved In The Borscht Belt Community In 2023?

Canva, The Borscht Belt Museum, Instagram, YouTube, The Talk Canva, The Borscht Belt Museum, Instagram, YouTube, The Talk loading...

Fran Drescher along with other celebrities will sit on a Hudson Valley museum board.

Yahoo News shared that our favorite actress in The Nanny, Fran Drescher isn't the only celebrity who will be in the Catskills.

"The museum’s list of advisory board members includes Fran Drescher, Harvey Fierstein, Judd Hirsch, Robert Klein and Richard Lewis — a fitting cast for a place where some of the nation’s top comedians got their start."

Have You Heard Of The Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project?



The Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project can be described as,

"A historical marker system commemorating the famed era " "Our goal is to create a comprehensive marker system and self-guided audio driving tour that traverses the region along with an array of public programming and educational materials."

The Borscht Belt Historical Maker Project explained that they would like to be known for more than just historic markers. The creation of an app with the idea of a self guided audio driving tour is an interest of theirs. Public programs and exhibitions would allow guests to experience film screenings, musical events and more.

The efforts of the Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project aim to continue to provide further education and history for the community.

Tourism will continue to expand in the Hudson Valley with the growth of the Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project.

Where Is The Newest Historical Marker In The Hudson Valley?



In August 2023, the newest historical marker is a piece of the Borscht Belt legacy was highlighted in Mountain Dale, NY.

This historic marker will continue to celebrate and honor the Borscht Belt memories.

The Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project's newest marker, Borscht Belt Mountain Dale provides a story of the past.

"From the 1920s through the early 1970s, the Borscht Belt was the preeminent summer resort destination for hundreds of thousands of predominantly east coast American Jews." "The exclusion of the Jewish community from existing establishments in the 1920s drove Jewish entrepreneurs to create over 500 resorts. 50,000 bungalows and 1,000 rooming houses in Sullivan County and parts of Ulster County." "The Borscht Belt provided a sense of community for working and vacationing Jews. The era exerted a strong influence on American culture, particularly in the realm of entertainment, music and sports." "Some of the most well-known and influential people of the 20th century worked and vacationed in the area. Beginning around 1960, the Borscht Belt began a gradual demise due to many factors including the growth of suburbia, inexpensive airfare and generational changes."

The marker is on display in Mountain Dale, NY.

Where is your favorite historical marker in New York state? Share with us below.

The Borscht Belt Museum will open in Ulster County,NY. This allows for the history of the Borscht Belt to carry on in the Hudson Valley.

While celebrities in the past visited the Borscht Belt region, there will be more involved in the community when this museum opens in 2025.

