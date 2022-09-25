Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY

Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family.

There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.

If Hudson Valley visitors head out to Rhinebeck they may want to look up and get out of the way! The Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is hosting its annual Pumpkin Bombing 2 weekends in October.

On October 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th they will be "pumpkin bombing" from the open cockpits of their planes. There is nothing more satisfying than watching a pumpkin squish, right?!

Stay up to date with all the events at The Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome and purchase your tickets by visiting them online at oldrhinebeck.org.

If you're looking for more explosive fall fun around the Valley, there is no shortage of activities. Have you ever heard of an Apple Cannon? Neither did I until recently.

There are 3 Hudson Valley farms and orchards that have cannons ready to launch apples at barrels of hay and targets. A trip to Barton Orchards (who I believe also has a corn cannon), Kelder's Farm and Minard Family Farm will have your family locked and loaded with a fun twist on your apple picking adventure.

Apples aren't your thing? That's okay! We did a little research and found 31 of the most popular Pumpkin Patches in the Hudson Valley. Do you have a favorite? Check them out below!

