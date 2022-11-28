Hudson Valley Small Towns with the Best Shopping and Food

Over the next few weeks, you will most likely be doing some shopping. You will be tracking down gifts and spending time with friends. Holiday shopping with a group can be fun especially if you make a day of it.

Gather some friends and head out for a day of gift hunting and food. Whether you start out early with breakfast first on your list or you head out later stopping for Lunch, drinks, and dinner planning shopping a food together makes an event out of an ordinary shopping day.

Hudson Valley Towns Good for Shopping Daytrips

Luckily the Hudson Valley is full of small towns with great specialty shops and delicious places to eat. Up and down the Hudson River you can find small towns that offer their spin on shopping with antique stores, gift shops, and clothing boutiques. Many of these towns also offer great choices for cocktails and culinary delights at the end of a long shopping day.

It doesn't feel like shopping when you are popping in and out of little shops in a town designed to welcome shoppers. Top that day off with a late lunch, a cocktail, or even dinner and you are going to feel like you have been on an adventure.

Where to Shop and Eat in the Hudson Valley

There are numerous towns around the Hudson Valley that offer opportunities to shop. Woodstock, Beacon, and Kingston come to mind but I may have found a few spots you haven't considered. Sugar Loaf is a whole town dedicated to specialty shopping and nearby Chester, New York has some great places to grab a bite when the list is all checked off and shopping bags are full.

Here are just a few of the places you can shop and eat in the Hudson Valley.