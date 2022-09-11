Enjoy a Cider Tasting with a View at Innisfree Garden in Millbrook, NY

Nothing says fall in the Hudson Valley like sipping on cider, with an absolutely gorgeous view.

Innisfree Garden might be the most beautiful hidden gem in the Hudson Valley. Created by Walter Beck and Marion Burt Beck, who was an avid gardener, back in the 1920s. According to Innisfree's website, while working on Innisfree Walter became inspired by "8th-century Chinese poet, painter and garden maker Wang Wei. "

Beck was inspired by the gardens and paintings created by Wang Weig that "inwardly focused gardens and garden vignettes within a larger, naturalistic landscape."

Over years, that inspiration became Innisfree Garden in Millbrook, New York. Thousands of visitors walk the grounds each year, exploring the beautiful Dutchess County landscape. In 2019 Innisfree was listed National Register of Historic Places.

You can enjoy the views and grounds of Innisfree Garden on Saturday, October 8th while enjoying delicious hard cider. Innisfree will host an Autumn Tasting: American Cider at Innisfree with Dan Pucci & Craig Cavallo as part of Innisfree's Community Day.

Pucci and Cavallo are co-authors of American Cider: A Modern Guide to a Historic Beverage. Which definitely qualifies them to lead the tasting that falls during peak foliage season here in the Hudson Valley.

Tickets are currently available for $35-$45 for Northeast Dutchess residents and Innisfree members. Because cider is an alcoholic beverage, ID's will be checked.

Each ticket will get a ticket holder 2 glasses of cider. When purchasing a ticket, guests will also be given a food option for Babette’s Kitchen foods in Millbrook (those orders must be placed by September 30th). Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and chairs.

