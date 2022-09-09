Jimmy Fallon and Maya Hawke Share Special Moment in Rhinebeck, NY

What is it with the Stranger Things cast and the Hudson Valley?

Everyone was (and is) obsessed with season 4 of Stranger Things. You're lying to yourself if you weren't singing Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill all summer long. I digress.

When the latest season premiered on Netflix, to huge numbers mind you, tons of information came out about the cast and how many have ties to the Hudson Valley. For instance, Noah Schnapp who plays Will Buyers is originally from the Lower Hudson Valley area growing up in Scarsdale. Schnapp also apparently worked over the summer. Not in TV or film, but as a lifeguard at a Scarsdale pool.

Will Buyers isn't the only HV native. Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Will's buddy Lucas Sinclair, is from the Carmel area, and David Harbour, aka Jim Hopper? Originally from White Plains.

With all of that being said, we're learning another big star from Stranger Things has ties to Dutchess County.

Back in July, Maya Hawke who plays Robin Buckley (Steve's bestie!) appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. As we all know, Jimmy lived in the Saugerties area growing up. As soon as Hawke got comfortable on the couch, Jimmy told a story of how the 2 celebs shared a special moment in, of all places, Rhinebeck, New York.

Jimmy said that he held Maya as a baby when he went to visit her parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. My mind is blown that so much celebrity power was right here in the Hudson Valley. I also had no clue Maya was Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter. You learn something new every day I suppose.

Anyway, it was a cute moment between the two stars. Check out the full interview below:

Now can the cast come to town and help figure out what this Demogorgon-like creature is lurking in the Hudson River?

