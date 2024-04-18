President Joe Biden is returning to the Hudson Valley for a high-prized event with A-List celebrities. Expect traffic issues.

President Joe Biden is heading to New York State for the second time in less than a month.

Biden Clinton, Obama Come To New York

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore

President Joe Biden was joined by former and former presidents Barrack Obama and Bill Clinton in New York City on Thursday, March 28.

The high-powered group went to a fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall.

The fundraiser has already made over $26 million, which sets a record for one political fundraiser, according to Biden's office.

President Joe Biden To Visit Westchester County, New York

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Speaks On His "Build Back Better" Clean Energy Economic Plan

President Biden is expected to return to the Lower Hudson Valley next week.

The President will be in Westchester County, New York for a fundraising event on Thursday, April 25 for a high-dollar celebrity fundraiser, according to the Biden Victory Fund.

President Biden Will Be In Irvington, New York With Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

The event in Irvington, New York titled "A Reception With President Joe Biden" is being hosted by Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The time and address of the event haven't been released to the public. Reports say tickets to the fundraiser are starting at around $3,000.

Road closures and delays have yet to be announced, but whenever the President comes to the area there are road closures and delays, so be prepared.

