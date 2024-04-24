Illegal Convicted New York Killer With Fake ID Found Dead In Hudson Valley

In a shocking twist, a convicted killer in the country illegally was found dead in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, New York State Police released shocking details regarding a fatal crash in the Lower Hudson Valley that occurred over a week ago.

Fatal Crash On Interstate 684 In the town of Bedford, Westchester County, New York

Bedford, New York

On April 14, 2024, the New York State Police from the Somers barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Interstate 684 in the town of Bedford.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m., near mile marker 13 on the north side of the highway.

Police found a 2006 Honda CRV off the roadway. Officials believe the Honda veered to the left, entered the median at a high rate of speed, and struck a tree.

Driver Found Deceased

Canva

Arriving officers found the driver, the Honda's sole occupant, deceased.

Police identified the driver as Jose Perez Rosa. This was based off a valid New York driver’s license found after the crash.

Fake Alias Used, Bronx, New York Man Identified As Deceased Driver

However, after a further investigation, police learned it was a false alias.

The deceased driver was in fact 53-year-old Mario B. Goris of Bronx, NY.

Victim Was Convicted Of Manslaughter In Queens, In Country Illegally

180985548 JaysonPhotography

In a shocking twist, Hudson Valley Post has learned Goris was convicted of manslaughter in Queens, New York in the 1990s, according to the New York State Parolee Lookup.

After serving many years in prison he was deported to the Dominican Republic and barred from coming back to the U.S.

It's unclear when he illegally returned to the country or why he was in New York.

