One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition.

Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York

There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.

What is Sinterklaas?

I know every year when the Sinterklaas announcement is made and I try to explain it to out-of-towners, I have to go to the official Sinterklaas HV website. SinterklaasHudsonValley breaks down the Sinterklaas celebration by writing:

The tradition of Sinterklaas comes all the way from the Netherlands, brought by Dutch settlers who arrived in Rhinebeck over 300 years ago. Sinterklaas, the patron of children and sailors, finds a welcoming community in the Mid-Hudson Valley as we re-create the story through the lens of modern-day America.

Children become King and Queens for the day and become the " bringers of the light at the darkest time of year."

Lisa in Saugerties texted into the mobile app and told us that there is usually a different theme ever year for Sinterklaas and it's usually some sort of animal. According to Lisa, the 2022 animal being honored is...Porcupine!

Fun Family Sinterklaas Traditions

Leading up to Sinterklaas, which will be held on Saturday, December 3rd 2022, there will be workshops for children to make Crowns and Branches. Children will be asked to tie 3 wishes around their branches, "one for family, for community and for the World."

Sinterklaas Hudson Valley added its own traditions, like children carrying stars for the Children's Starlight Parade and Pagent. Once a child takes possession of a star they "assume a key role in a community ritual."

A gathering constellation lights the path for the many children who, bedecked with their crowns and branches, are the honored Kings and Queens of the Day. At the end of the procession, everyone gathers for the final ritual of the pageant. The Master of Ceremonies calls upon all those present to honor our children, our hope for the future, our joy of today.

Thousands Expected to Visit Rhinebeck for Sinterklaas

Every year the crowd seems to grow for the Sinterklaas celebration. With that comes a few parking issues. However, Sinterklaas Hudson Valley has set up an awesome opportunity for guests. They are currently raffling off a prime parking spot.

To learn more about Sinterklaas and to sign up for the parking spot raffle visit Sinterklaas Hudson Valley online.

Take a look at some of the whimsical fun that was had at Sinterklaas 2021 below:

