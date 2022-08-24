‘Today Show’ Star Enjoys Opening Day at The Dutchess County Fair

You never know who you'll run into at The Dutchess County Fair!

This week, the 176th Dutchess County Fair kicked off 6 days of fun on the fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, New York. Rides, food, great music and family fun awaits guests who visit the fairgrounds this year.

Savannah Guthrie Takes on The Dutchess County Fair

And it turns out celebrities are just like us and want to take in all of the excitement of the Dutchess County Fair. Today Show anchor and star Savannah Guthrie stopped by the Rhinebeck fairgrounds on the opening day of the Dutchess County Fair, on August 23rd.

Guthrie shared her fair adventures on Instagram with the caption:

It looks like Guthrie and her family won big at the fair too!

The Today Show in Rhinebeck, New York

The Today Show team is no stranger to the mid-Hudson region. During the COVID-19 lockdown, it was believed that Guthrie was broadcasting live from her home in Dutchess County. She also celebrated her 50th birthday with her Today Show co-workers at Mirbeau Inn and Spa in Rhinebeck.

Al Roker also has been seen around town, most recently on the side of the road after his car broke down in Columbia County. The forecast couldn't predict that one.

Celebrities at The Dutchess County Fair

As for stars at the Dutchess County Fair, there have been a few celebrity sightings throughout the years. Hilarie Burton, Paul Rudd, and Paul Junior from Orange County Choppers have all been seen taking in the fair fun in Rhinebeck.

Have you ever run into a celebrity at the Dutchess County Fair or any amusement park?

